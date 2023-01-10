Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/10/23

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: The Post reports that the YES Network is shaking up its lineup for 2023, letting go of former outfielder Cameron Maybin after one season as an analyst. The network reportedly is interested in moving Carlos Beltrán into a studio role after Beltrán occasionally worked games in 2022, and in bringing Derek Jeter in the fold. It’s unclear if Jeter wishes to join YES, but it certainly would fall in line with the way Jeter has come back home recently.

MLB Pipeline | Jim Callis: The Yankees have seen some important prospect breakouts over the last few years, such as Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, to name a couple. MLB Pipeline projected 2023 breakouts for each farm system, and labeled Everson Pereira the Yankees’ breakout candidate. Coming a solid season across High-A and Double-A, Pereira boasts and exciting power and speed combo. You can read Marcus’ in-depth writeup of Pereira — PSA’s No. 6-ranked prospect — here.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: While it seemed for some time that the Yankees were likely to make a move for a left fielder, the tenor has entirely shifted, and it now looks like staying put is the most probable scenario. Bob Nightengale reports that the Pirates have continued to ask for a massive return for Bryan Reynolds, and Bob Klapisch reports that MLB sources “don’t anticipate” any major moves from the Yankees before spring. Hal Steinbrenner’s assertion that the Yankees “weren’t done yet” after signing Carlos Rodon is looking as though it’ll turn out to be false.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: (subscription required) The always-entertaining Tommy Kahnle sat down with The Athletic, and touched on his offseason work, his challenging recovery from multiple injury setbacks, and his efforts to add a two-seamer to his arsenal. It will be interesting to see what Matt Blake and the Yankee staff try to do with Kahnle’s repertoire, as the right-hander is known for an excellent changeup, but Kahnle said that “I really don’t want to throw [the changeup] that much so hitters are just sitting on a changeup the whole time”. Developing alternate weapons alongside his top-tier change could be an avenue for Kahnle to regain elite form.

New York Post | Andrew Crane: Former Yankee outfielder Tim Locastro has agreed to a minor league deal with the Mets. Locastro had been in the Yankee organization for two years, pitching in occasionally as a speed-and-defense late-game sub. He managed just a .607 OPS in 69 plate appearances in the bigs with the Yankees, while running a .727 OPS in Triple-A.