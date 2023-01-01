Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Auld Lang Syne

Happy New Year everybody! Since the start of the pandemic, our very own Joe LoGrippo has been keeping you posted on what our favorite Yankees have been up to on social media. Although he departs us as the new year begins for his full-time job with the YES Network, his series will live on here at PSA.

And so, let’s start off our new year in style by seeing what our favorite Yankees been spending their time on?

Lucas Luetge bids farewell to the Bronx

In order to add Tommy Kahnle to the 40-man roster, the Yankees unfortunately had to part with fan favorite Lucas Luetge, the 35-year-old reliever who spent five seasons in the minors before becoming a crucial part of the Yankees bullpen during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. After designating him for assignment, the team flipped him to the Atlanta Braves for a pair of minor leaguers. On his way out, Luetge took a moment to thank the organization and the fans for his time in the Bronx.

I want to say thank you to the @yankees and to all the Yankee fans! The last two years have been an absolute blast and will be a time in my life that myself and my family will never forget! pic.twitter.com/21rj4rBgyx — Lucas Luetge (@LucasLuetge) December 30, 2022

Michael King finds his queen

Congratulations to Yankees reliever Michael King and his fiancé, who announced their engagement on Instagram the other day.

A number of King’s current and former teammates could be found in the comments section congratulating him on the good news, including Adam Otavino, Scott Effross, Luke Voit, and Frankie Montas.

Anthony’s Anniversary in Paris

December is one of the best times for a baseball player to do some sightseeing, as there’s still more than six weeks before pitchers and catchers report for spring training. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo decided that some travel was the best way to celebrate his wedding anniversary and the new year at the same time, as he and his wife spent the week exploring Paris. Considering one of Paris’s many nicknames is the City of Love, it seems like a fitting choice.

Happy New Year from Yankees Past and Present

Rather fittingly, we conclude our social media roundup this week with holiday greetings from members of the Yankees family from throughout the world.

Happy new year

新年あけましておめでとうございます⛩

2023年も皆さんよろしくお願いします！ — 田中将大/MASAHIRO TANAKA (@t_masahiro18) December 31, 2022

Happy New Year! Not Happy New years. — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) January 1, 2023

Thanks for the grammar lesson, skip.