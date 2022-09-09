Yankees place Jose Trevino on paternity list, call up Ben Rortvedt

The Yankees announced ahead of tonight’s game against the Rays that they had placed Jose Trevino on the paternity list. In a corresponding move, they called up catcher Ben Rortvedt to take Trevino’s place, and to possibly make his Yankees debut.

Rortvedt was an important piece of the trade that sent Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez to Minnesota and Josh Donaldson (also currently on the paternity list) to New York, but has yet to reach the majors as a member of the Yankees. Oblique and knee injuries kept Rortvedt on the shelf for much of the season, but he’s been healthy since returning to the minors in mid-July.

The 24-year-old has hit just .211/.296/.385 in Triple-A this year, not far off from his career minor league figures. Of course, Rortvedt was initially brought in to form a potent defensive duo with Kyle Higashioka, with Rortvedt’s injuries opening the door for Trevino to cement himself as the starter. We’ll see if Rortvedt finally gets a chance to flash his highly-rated framing abilities this weekend in the Bronx.

In other minor news that was reported prior to the start of Friday night’s action, it sounds like the Yankees will get one player back from said paternity list tomorrow with Josh Donaldson set to return. Someone like Miguel Andújar, Tim Locastro, or Estevan Florial will probably find themselves heading back to Triple-A in exchange (most likely Andújar since he only rejoined the ballclub on Wednesday). Also, Harrison Bader is finally beginning a rehab assignment on Sunday, so while he’ll need a week, the clock is ticking on either Locastro or Florial anyway.