Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/9/22

The Athletic | Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal (subscription Required): MLB rule changes are coming soon. A pitch clock, a ban on the defensive shift, and larger bases for next season are expected to be approved in a vote on Friday. The pitch clock will be 20 seconds with runners on, and 15 seconds without. For the shift, a minimum of four players besides the pitcher and catcher need both feet completely in front of the outer boundary of the infield dirt, and two fielders would need to be entirely on either side of second base, among other changes.

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: The Yankees have had an up-and-down second half and have seen their division lead shrink to single digits (4.5 entering today). The good news is that they control their own destiny down the final stretch. They play the Rays for a big three-game set this weekend that will be a pivotal series for the AL East division lead.

FOX Sports: Aaron Judge’s contract gets bigger with each home run he hits. Yankees president Randy Levine was recently on “The Show” podcast, where he spoke about Judge’s contract situation and the team’s stated determination to bring him back.

“We love Aaron Judge,” said Levine. “We think Aaron Judge is an all-time Yankee. We think he’s a great player, beyond a great player. We think he’s a great person. That’s why we offered him the highest position-player contract [based on average annual salary] in the history of the Yankees. I admire him that he went out and took this upon his shoulders, and we’ll sit down with him and hopefully figure it out. I think that there’s no question we want him back.”

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The Yankees put DJ LeMahieu on the injured list retroactive to September 5th, with toe inflammation on his right foot. He hasn’t played since Sunday, but has been a shell of himself with minimal power because of the injury. Miguel Andújar is with the team in his absence.