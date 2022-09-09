Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe launches first two Triple-A homers

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-2 at Durham Bulls
SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, K — 1st two homers at Triple-A, didn’t miss 3rd by much
2B Chris Owings 4-5, SB
C Ben Rortvedt 2-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 K, GIDP
RF Ryan LaMarre 2-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
1B Phillip Evans 1-5, GIDP
3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, SF
CF Tyler Wade 1-4, K, GIDP, SB
DH Max McDowell 1-4, K
LF Matt Pita 0-4, 2 K
Mitch Spence 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 K (win)
Anthony Banda 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Jimmy Cordero 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, HBP
Volpe Triple-A blast No. 1 ! pic.twitter.com/ECTrN8zmT0— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 9, 2022
ARE YOU KIDDING? Anthony Volpe is ridiculous!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 9, 2022
The @Yankees top prospect has his second home run TONIGHT after hitting his first Triple-A homer two innings ago and sending this one to centerfield.#RepBX #OffTheRails #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Jsn503jWpN
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-5 at Hartford Yard Goats
SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, K, fielding error — 1st homer in Double-A
LF Elijah Dunham 1-5, 2 K, SB
C Austin Wells 0-4, BB, RBI, K, 2 SB, throwing error — now 30-for-30 on his SB attempts in pro career
3B Andres Chaparro 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 K
CF Jeisson Rosario 2-5, K
RF Brandon Lockridge 0-5, 3 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, BB
1B Mickey Gasper 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K
DH Eric Wagaman 1-3, BB (IBB), 2 K
Barrett Loseke 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR
Shawn Semple 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Matt Minnick 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
SWEENEY BOMB @Yankees No. 6 prospect Trey Sweeney's first Double-A hit is an absolute blast❗️ pic.twitter.com/NSztb6SO5t— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 9, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-0 at Wilmington Blue Rocks
DH Anthony Seigler 2-4, 2 BB, K, GIDP
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 3B, BB, RBI, SB
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K — 22nd homer in 105 games
1B T.J. Rumfield 3-5, RBI
LF Grant Richardson 0-5, RBI, 2 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 2 BB, K, HBP
SS Eduardo Torrealba 0-5, 2 RBI, K
2B Benjamin Cowles 3-5, RBI, K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-5, RBI, K, CS
Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (win) — pitching combined on 3-hit shutout
Bailey Dees 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Tyler Hardman demolishes a solo home run to make it 8-0.— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 9, 2022
Also, he has moved into a tie with Dan Grummitt for most home runs in a single season in franchise history. Congrats, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/3RCbIgsIQV
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Postponed at Daytona Tortugas; to be made up tomorrow.
Loading comments...