Yankees prospects: Somerset throws a combined no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 at Durham Bulls
SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 SB
RF Blake Perkins 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K
DH Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 0-5, 3 K
1B Phillip Evans 1-5, 2 RBI — only hit was a go-ahead hit in the ninth
3B Armando Alvarez 2-5, 1 R
CF Tyler Wade 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
LF Ryan LaMarre 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, throwing error
2B Chris Owings 1-4, 1 RBI
Chi Chi Gonzalez 4.1 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Braden Bristo 0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB
Zack Britton 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K — first rehab at Triple-A, should get a couple more appearances
Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K (win)
José Mujica 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 HR (save)
CRUCIAL CHOPPER!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 8, 2022
Phillip Evans comes through, and SWB leads it for the first time tonight in Top 9. #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/RL7uO6pny3
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-2 (7) and W, 5-0 (7) at Hartford Yard Goats
Game 1:
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4
CF Everson Pereira 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Oliver Dunn 1-1
C Austin Wells 1-4, 1 R, 2 K
DH Elijah Dunham 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Andres Chaparro 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
LF-CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 1 K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-2, 1 BB
1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 1 BB
Luis Severino 4 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 K, 1 HR — first rehab start, second appearance
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (win)
Nelvin Correa 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
SEVY SIZZLED!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 7, 2022
After a two-run first inning, Luis Severino retired 10 straight, including 4Ks, in today's rehab start with Somerset. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/YsIKlfOdJh
Game 2:
DH Trey Sweeney 0-4
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 1 2B
3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, 1 R, 2 K
SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R
C Rodolfo Durán 3-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R
1B Eric Wagaman 1-4, 1 2B
2B Max Burt 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Oliver Dunn 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
Yoendrys Gómez 5 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (win)
Steven Jennings 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K — congratulations on a combined no-hitter
NO HITTER ALERT— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 8, 2022
The Patriots have pitched a combined no hitter against the @GoYardGoats❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/PWECJOaQ5J
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-1 at Wilmington Blue Rocks
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-5, 2 K
1B Spencer Henson 1-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 2 K
DH Carlos Narvaez 1-4, 3 K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 2 K
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, fielding error
LF Kyle Battle 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 CS
Richard Fitts 6.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — strongest non-no-hit performance on the night
Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (hold)
Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H (save)
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 8-9 (10) at Daytona Tortugas
CF Spencer Jones 3-6, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K — strong rookie campaign continues
C Antonio Gomez 2-6, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K, two fielding errors
DH Ben Rice 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R
2B Brett Barrera 1-5, 4 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K
LF Christopher Familia 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
2B Beau Brewer 1-5, 1 K
SS Luis Santos 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
Joel Valdez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 5 K
Leam Mendez 2.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K
Kris Bow 1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K
Shaine McNeely 0.2 IP, 5 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Eric Reyzelman 1.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K
Kevin Stevens 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB (loss)
