Yankees prospects: Somerset throws a combined no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 at Durham Bulls

SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 SB

RF Blake Perkins 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K

DH Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 0-5, 3 K

1B Phillip Evans 1-5, 2 RBI — only hit was a go-ahead hit in the ninth

3B Armando Alvarez 2-5, 1 R

CF Tyler Wade 1-4, 1 R, 1 K

LF Ryan LaMarre 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, throwing error

2B Chris Owings 1-4, 1 RBI



Chi Chi Gonzalez 4.1 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Braden Bristo 0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB

Zack Britton 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K — first rehab at Triple-A, should get a couple more appearances

Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K (win)

José Mujica 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 HR (save)

CRUCIAL CHOPPER!



Phillip Evans comes through, and SWB leads it for the first time tonight in Top 9. #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/RL7uO6pny3 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 8, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-2 (7) and W, 5-0 (7) at Hartford Yard Goats

Game 1:

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4

CF Everson Pereira 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Oliver Dunn 1-1

C Austin Wells 1-4, 1 R, 2 K

DH Elijah Dunham 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K

3B Andres Chaparro 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

LF-CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 1 K

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-2, 1 BB

1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 1 BB



Luis Severino 4 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 K, 1 HR — first rehab start, second appearance

Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (win)

Nelvin Correa 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

SEVY SIZZLED!



After a two-run first inning, Luis Severino retired 10 straight, including 4Ks, in today's rehab start with Somerset. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/YsIKlfOdJh — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 7, 2022

Game 2:

DH Trey Sweeney 0-4

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 1 2B

3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, 1 R, 2 K

SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

C Rodolfo Durán 3-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

1B Eric Wagaman 1-4, 1 2B

2B Max Burt 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Oliver Dunn 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K



Yoendrys Gómez 5 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (win)

Steven Jennings 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K — congratulations on a combined no-hitter

NO HITTER ALERT



The Patriots have pitched a combined no hitter against the @GoYardGoats❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/PWECJOaQ5J — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 8, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-1 at Wilmington Blue Rocks

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB

CF Jasson Domínguez 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-5, 2 K

1B Spencer Henson 1-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 2 K

DH Carlos Narvaez 1-4, 3 K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 2 K

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, fielding error

LF Kyle Battle 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 CS



Richard Fitts 6.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — strongest non-no-hit performance on the night

Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (hold)

Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H (save)

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 8-9 (10) at Daytona Tortugas

CF Spencer Jones 3-6, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K — strong rookie campaign continues

C Antonio Gomez 2-6, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K

1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K, two fielding errors

DH Ben Rice 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R

2B Brett Barrera 1-5, 4 K

RF Tayler Aguilar 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K

LF Christopher Familia 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

2B Beau Brewer 1-5, 1 K

SS Luis Santos 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB



Joel Valdez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Leam Mendez 2.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Kris Bow 1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K

Shaine McNeely 0.2 IP, 5 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

Eric Reyzelman 1.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K

Kevin Stevens 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB (loss)