Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/8/22

The Yankees have gotten a solid start to their homestand, taking the first three games against Minnesota. It’s probably greedy to say that they need to complete the sweep, but given their play over the past month and the opponent that’s coming into town next, they can’t afford to ruin the momentum. The Twins seem cursed to never beat the Yankees even at their lowest, so take the gift in front of you.

Before the Yankees go for the sweep, let’s roll through what’s in store on the site. I’ll bring the latest Judge tracker and Peter has the results from the team’s rivals last night. Dan examines the team’s two strongest prospect pools at shortstop and center field to determine who is the best of the best, Jeff argues that Oswaldo Cabrera’s skill set has him well-positioned for a postseason roster spot, Sam dives into Jameson Taillon’s home run problem, and Josh re-visits Judge’s historic year with one month left to finish it. Also, be on the lookout for the latest edition of the podcast.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Is there even an outside chance that Anthony Volpe makes his MLB debut this year?

2. Judge has homered in each of the last four days that the Yankees have played, does he make it five in a row?