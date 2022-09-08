Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/8/22

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: We’ve been tracking Aaron Judge’s homer pace compared to where some of the greatest single-season home run hitters were at various points late in the year, and with No. 55 yesterday, it’s looking all the more likely that the big guy breaks Roger Maris’ American League record of 61. Even the median FanGraphs Depth Charts projections had him reaching 62 prior to the start of play yesterday. So when might each of the milestone homers of 60-62 occur? Clemens took his best stab at it, using a few different factors and a million simulations. Spoiler alert: You might want to book a flight to Toronto.

MLB.com: The Yankees made a few different roster moves before the beginning of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Some were already known (the already-maligned Ronald Guzmán up with Anthony Rizzo on the IL), but a new one involved Josh Donaldson heading to the paternity list — though manager Aaron Boone had alluded to that happening sometime soon. To make room for Guzmán, they designated Triple-A reliever Luke Bard for assignment.

Interestingly, the Yankees called up a pitcher to take Donaldson’s spot, Deivi García. The former highly-regarded prospect has had another tough year, as he was demoted to Double-A Somerset and only recently returned to Scranton in a bullpen role. Per Boone, the Yankees just wanted an extra arm in the ‘pen for a few days since they already had a bevy of infielders.

SI.com | Max Goodman: If it seems like there are a bunch of young pitchers throwing important innings in New York these days, said kiddos are aware. Ron Marinaccio, Greg Weissert, and Clarke Schmidt have all spent time at Triple-A this year, but now, all three of them are in The Show as part of what Schmidt has called “a youth movement.” His time in the rotation may be limited with Nestor Cortes set to return tomorrow, but he will likely join Marinaccio and Weissert in the ‘pen, where Weissert has already turned in some memorable moments and Marinaccio has boosted himself near the top of Boone’s pecking order. Their teammates and coaches talked with Goodman about how they’ve elevated their play.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: It remains to be seen if the Yankees will make it far enough in October to square off with the Astros, but Luis Severino is already thinking about the possibility. He made perhaps his final rehab start yesterday with Double-A Somerset, and the Astros are on his mind. His team has faced the Astros in the playoffs thrice since he debuted in 2015, and they’ve been dispatched by Houston all three times. Sevy’s goal is to finish the season strong and finally take them out, who he called the AL’s “team to beat.”

Lastly, rehabbing reliever Zack Britton took another step in his comeback from Tommy John surgery, as he’s moved up to Triple-A Scranton, where he threw a scoreless inning last night. Boone has said that he’ll make multiple appearances there.