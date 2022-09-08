Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 169: Rebound or Twins-Based Mirage?

The Yankees’ extremely lackluster August and early-September had Andrew prepared to tackle the brutal task of discussing this team on his own this week with Kunj on vacation, but a four-game winning streak that followed an awful road trip through Oakland, Anaheim, and Tampa Bay at least has the monologue sounding a bit more chipper than it would have otherwise been.

With 55 homers through 137 games, Aaron Judge has still been incredible, but he needs some more support in the lineup with so many teammates rendered injured or ineffective — think Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, etc. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza rebounded from slumps to help the Yankees sweep yesterday’s doubleheader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has belted a pair of homers, and even Gleyber Torres went deep for just the third time since the beginning of August. That’s promising! But the onus will be on them to keep it going because Judge is not getting any pitches to hit, and it doesn’t sound like there’s much of a cavalry coming to save them. (The pitching will get Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino back soon, but the men on the mound haven’t been the problem.)

