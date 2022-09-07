VOTE: Aaron Judge’s home run total and the AL East race

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Aaron Judge has just kept hitting homers throughout August and early September, but until Sunday, the Yankees’ AL East lead kept shrinking. So for the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, we’re going to zero in on both those topics.

First off, with Judge at 55 homers with 26 games to go after the doubleheader opener today, predict how many he’ll have at the end of the season! We’ve listed a few different ranges to choose from, including ones that involve tying Babe Ruth or Roger Maris, and ones that feature various degrees of passing them (or coming up short). So you make the call!

The other one is a simple binary poll. Will the Yankees survive and win the AL East? Or will they complete their collapse and have to settle for, at best, a Wild Card spot? Vote “Yes” or “No” to let us know.