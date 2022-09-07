New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Domingo Germán vs. Louie Varland

After a day off for rain yesterday, the Yankees are back in action today for a doubleheader against the Twins. The series opener on Monday went mostly well with the Yankees winning, 5-2, and Aaron Judge hitting home run No. 54. Can they follow that up with more wins today in the ongoing quest to add more games back to the AL East lead?

In the opener, Domingo Germán is set to get the start. In his most recent outing, Germán was solid, allowing three runs (two earned) in 6.2 innings in an eventual loss to the Rays. In general, he’s been good of late, putting up a 1.31 ERA in 20.2 innings over his last three starts in particular.

The lineup behind him is quite an adventure. With Anthony Rizzo on the IL and Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu (who both could be available for game two) both dealing with stuff, the batting order is a weird one. Ronald Guzmán, called up after Rizzo hit the IL, is in the lineup for his Yankees’ debut and went straight to the cleanup spot. Right behind him is Miguel Andújar, who got the call as the extra man for the doubleheader. Besides them, Oswaldo Cabrera leads off, Estevan Florial starts for the first time since being recalled last week, Oswald Peraza gets a game at shortstop, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves over to third with Josh Donaldson on the paternity list.

For the Twins, starting pitcher Louie Varland will be making his MLB debut. In 126.1 innings across Double and Triple-A this season, Varland has a 3.06 ERA. That includes a 1.69 mark in 21.1 innings with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Come join us in the game thread as the Yankees go for some much-needed wins! Note that the second game will begin at either 7:05pm ET or 30 minutes after this one ends.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 3:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports North

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), TIBN (MIN)

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.