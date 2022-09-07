Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/7/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The Yankees have been without Anthony Rizzo for a good bit now, and finally they’re at least going to get something out of his roster spot. As noted, they placed Rizzo on the IL on Tuesday with headaches stemming from a recent epidural he received for his persistent back problems. In his places comes Ronald Guzmán, the former long-time Texas Ranger who has been playing in the minors for the Yankees all season. Especially with DJ LeMahieu also ailing, another first baseman was really a necessity. Guzmán is out of options, so he can’t be easily sent back down once Rizzo returns.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Of course, Rizzo is far from the only injured hitter the Yankees have right now. The Yankees don’t have any positive updates on LeMahieu either, who has been struggling badly. He’s going to sit for a few games, including today’s doubleheader. It seems like he would have hit the IL by now if the team had anyone reliable to replace him in the infield. Boone believes his injured toe won’t get better until the offseason and calls the discussions with team doctors “complicated” — great! There’s better news on Giancarlo Stanton after he fouled a ball off his foot and ankle on Monday. He’s sore, but not ruled out for Wednesday’s games.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Club President Randy Levine recently appeared on “The Show” podcast hosted by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The primary topic was, of course, the team’s downward slide after such a promising start. He calls the fall “perplexing,” also suggests that it isn’t entirely unprecedented, pointing to the 2000 team that lost 15 of their last 18 games yet still finished with a World Series trophy.

CBS Sports: All the shortstops keep on moving up. With Anthony Volpe now in Triple-A, following Oswald Peraza’s promotion to the majors, Trey Sweeney has been bumped up to Double-A Somerset. The Yankees’ 2021 first-round draft pick has spent the entire season with High-A Hudson Valley, where he slashed .241/.350/.415 with 14 home runs and an impressive 29 stolen bases. As before, Sweeney’s future with the team as a shortstop is unclear considering the prospects ahead of him, but he’ll have his chance to prove himself in a harder league.