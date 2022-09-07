Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/7/22

The Yankees will play two today, which means they have a chance to double the length of their current winning streak. No, two in a row doesn’t make for much of a streak, but four consecutive would have a nice ring to it, and would go a long way towards ending this month of misery the club has put us through. They’re slated to throw out Domingo Germán in game one, while Gerrit Cole should start game two.

Ahead of the twin-bill, we’ll have a loaded day on the site. Andrés analyzes Germán’s performance so far, while Chris writes on how the old age of the Yankee roster has been an impediment. Also, John wonders about what Josh Donaldson’s proper role is on this team, and Esteban delivers his at-bat of the week.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Game one:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports North

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Game two:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. What are your expectations for new call-up Ronald Guzmán?

2. What’s your prediction for today’s doubleheader? Does the Twins’ cursed play against the Yankees continue, or do the Yankees fall back into their malaise?