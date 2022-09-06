Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader

The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

Even with the twin bill ahead, manager Aaron Boone probably doesn’t feel that bad about the rainout, as the Yankees’ best arms in his bullpen were pretty taxed after the past three days of close games. They’ll also have a 29th man for the doubleheader, though Anthony Rizzo will be on the IL with Ronald Guzmán up in his place.

First pitch for the matinee is scheduled for 3:05pm ET, and the Yankees will start their planned Wednesday pitcher, Domingo Germán, in the opener. Cole will take the nightcap, which will start at either at 7:05pm ET or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. If you had tickets for tonight’s game, they won’t be valid tomorrow; they will have to be exchanged under the Yankees’ rain check policy.

For more details on the rainout, you can review the Yankees’ official tweet of the news below. Enjoy your baseball-free evenings.