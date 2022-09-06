Yankees prospects: Week 22 minor league review

The Yankees’ High-A and Low-A affiliates will be playing meaningful games over the last week of the season. Both the Hudson Valley Renegades and Tampa Tarpons are in second place in their divisions, but within striking distance of the first-place teams down the stretch. At the higher levels, the franchise’s top prospect Anthony Volpe has reached Triple-A and is thriving out of the gate.

Let’s take a look around the Yankees’ minor league system and see how the teams are faring and who is catching fire in the final month of the season. Scranton also played yesterday, so we’ll review their game as well.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 69-59; T-Fourth place in the International League (East), 3.5 GB

Past Week: 5-1 vs. Syracuse Mets

Coming Up: Away vs. Durham Bulls (Rays)

Scranton is 50-25 dating back to the start of play on June 7th. They have made up over 12 games in the standings in that time, but were unable to close too much ground even with a great week against the Syracuse Mets. They began a series with first-place Durham yesterday, and it could be a make-or-break week for the team.

The team’s most notable players continue to be called up to the Bronx to support the major league team, but Anthony Volpe has arrived and is off to a good start recording a hit in every Triple-A game to this point. MLB veteran Ronald Guzmán has been with Scranton all season but may be opening the door to an opportunity, as he has been crushing the ball down the stretch for the RailRiders (as John will discuss later today).

Players of Note:

Anthony Volpe: 84 G; .286/.374/.523, 14 HR, 3 3B, 29 2B

Ronald Guzmán: 29 G; .370/.439/.740, 8 HR, 13 2B

Armando Alvarez: 49 G; .309/.354/.588, 10 HR, 16 2B

Zach Greene: 11 G; 1.50 ERA, 18 IP, 11 H, 4 BB, 27 K

As previously noted, Scranton played yesterday for Labor Day, beginning their series against Durham with a loss. The details are accounted below.

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-4 (10) at Durham Bulls

SS Anthony Volpe 3-5, RBI — 8-for-17 since promotion (though one was lucky)

CF Blake Perkins 1-4, RBI, SF, K

LF Miguel Andújar 0-5, 3 K

DH Josh Breaux 0-4, 2 K

C Rob Brantly 1-4, K

2B Phillip Evans 0-4, K

3B Armando Alvarez 1-4

1B Chad Bell 0-3, BB, 2 K

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-0

RF Ryan LaMarre 1-3, 2B, BB

Sean Boyle 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 4 K

Tyler Duffey 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HBP

Emmanuel Ramirez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jimmy Cordero 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jacob Barnes 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB (IBB), 1 K — blew lead in walk-off 10th

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Second-Half Record: 32-23; Second place in the Eastern League (Northeast), 3.0 GB

Overall Record: 76-48 First-Half Champion in the Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 3-2 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Coming Up: Away vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

The Patriots know that they are heading to the postseason after winning the first-half title, but they are also in contention to have the best overall record on the season in the Eastern League. With the No. 1 prospect Volpe now up in Triple-A Scranton, Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, and Andres Chaparro have picked up the slack and pounded the ball over the last few weeks. Eric Wagaman does not play every day, but he has also found his groove and has been crushing it since moving up to Double-A last month. The Yankees are handling the pitcher from the Joey Gallo trade, Clayton Beeter, in short stints, and he has thrived to this point.

Players of Note:

Clayton Beeter: 5 G; 1.10 ERA, 16.1 IP, 7 H, 6 BB, 26 K

Everson Pereira 15 G; .333/.387/.684, 4 HR, 2 3B, 4 2B

Eric Wagaman: 15 G; .429/.472/.714, 4 HR, 2 2B

Austin Wells: 13 G; .348/.466/.739, 5 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B

Andres Chaparro: 19 G; .314/.385/.643, 5 HR, 8 HR

Don’t let Everson Pereira get hot



The Yankees No. 5 prospect goes deep with his fifth Double-A home run to put us up 2-1! pic.twitter.com/GLILRyIgMP — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 3, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Second-Half Record: 35-24; Second place in the South Atlantic League (North), 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 69-56

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals)

The Renegades have played great baseball in the second half of the year and their season will come down to their final series. They are half a game back of the Brooklyn Cyclones, who will be playing the last place Winston-Salem Dash from the SAL South this week. The team is not short of hot hitters as Jasson Domínguez, Trey Sweeney, Tyler Hardman, and Aaron Palensky have all put together extended hot streaks. Richard Fitts continued his recent surge with another strong outing this week and he has held opponents to a .399 OPS over his last five outings.

Players of Note:

Jasson Domínguez: 26 G; .317/.413/.465, 2 HR, 2 3B, 5 2B, 14 SB

Richard Fitts: 5 G; 0.56 ERA, 32.1 IP, 16 H, 3 BB, 37 K (Low-A and High-A)

Trey Sweeney: 18 G; .303/.452/.500, 3 HR, 4 2B, 9 SB

Tyler Hardman: 25 G; .330/.381/.621, 8 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B

Aaron Palensky: 51 G; .294/.426/.539, 7 HR, 2 3B, 10 2B

Tyler Hardman goes into DEEP into the night!



#21 come on down pic.twitter.com/v1Aj8XL5So — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 1, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Second Half Record: 33-24; Third place in the Florida State League (West Coast), 2.5 GB

Overall Record: 60-63

Past Week: 2-3 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

Coming Up: Away vs. Daytona Tortugas (Reds)

The Tarpons closed the division lead to just half a game earlier in the week, before losing both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday and dropping back in a playoff race. The team will have seven games scheduled this week to both try and make up the ground in a playoff push and also try to get to .500 for the season. On the field, the team benefited from Luis Severino and Zack Britton making rehab appearances. Spencer Jones has continued to make loud contact and is giving the Yankees everything they could have hoped for from a first-round draft pick.

Players of Note:

Spencer Jones: 19 G; .338/.413/.507, 3 HR, 3 2B, 10 SB

Ben Rice: 57 G; .303/.400/.485, 8 HR, 6 2B

Yon Castro: 21 G; 3.28 ERA, 85 IP, 71 H, 29 BB, 99 K

Joel Valdez: 5 G; 2.31 ERA, 23.1 IP, 12 H, 12 BB, 32 K