Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/6/22

When you’ve been slumping like the Yankees have been slumping since the beginning of August, you’ll take any opportunity to celebrate back-to-back wins. That’s what New York accomplished yesterday, outhomering the Twins in a 5-2 win to follow up on their series-salvaging 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Trop. Even the likes of Marwin Gonzalez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered! What a pleasant surprise. August is dead and buried, but September’s record is now back to even at 2-2. Onward and upward, please.

Today on the site, Dan will look back at the last week of minor league play, I’ll check in on Aaron Judge’s home run pace, Madison will run through the Rivalry Roundup, and Esteban will break down everything wrong the defensive mechanics of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Later on, John will consider whether the Yankees need to bring up Ronald Guzmán to fill in for the ever-ailing Anthony Rizzo, Josh will discuss the bullpen’s incoming reinforcements, and Andrés will take the opportunity of Judge’s record chase to remember Roger Maris’ arduous path to No. 61.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports North, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Which player had the more surprising homer yesterday, Marwin or IKF?

2. Did you do anything fun on your Labor Day weekend?