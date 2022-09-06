Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/6/22

Newsday | Anthony Rieber: More bad injury news; Giancarlo Stanton was removed from yesterday’s game with the Twins after fouling a pitch off his foot in the sixth. Stanton finished that at-bat, but was pinch-hit for come the eighth inning. The slugger has looked lost since returning from the injured list, and now we’ll see if this latest malady will only shelve him momentarily, or if another IL trip is in order. The team announced after the game that X-rays on Stanton’s foot were negative.

CBS Sports: We received some word on the Anthony Rizzo front, as the first baseman continues to deal with lingering back issues. Aaron Boone said that Rizzo’s back is coming along, but that he’s dealing with headaches as a result of the epidural he received. A return today was initially possible, but it now sounds like it will be at least until tomorrow that Rizzo is able to re-join the team.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Gleyber Torres spoke candidly about his second-half struggles during the series in Tampa. “I think the league (made) an adjustment and pitch me different”, Torres said, citing his difficulty with offspeed pitches of late. It’s good to hear Torres being reflective and honest about his tough time at the plate, but of course, it will all be soft comfort if he doesn’t find a way to actually get a hit every once in a while.

CBS Sports: Luis Severino is slated to continue his rehab assignment tomorrow with Double-A Somerset. The right-hander threw 22 pitches for Low-A Tampa last week in an appearance shortened by rain, and will likely need a few more starts to get fully stretched out. The Yankees anticipate he may be able to come off the IL after this next outing.