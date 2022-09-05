Yankees prospects: Errors doom several levels of the minors

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Syracuse Mets
SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB — three games in Triple-A, three games with a hit
CF Tyler Wade 0-4, 1 K
DH Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
C Ben Rortvedt 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R
3B Armando Alvarez 1-4
RF Blake Perkins 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Chris Owings 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
LF Matt Pita 1-4, 1 K, 1 CS
Zach Greene 3 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
José Mujica 2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 K
Michael Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K (win)
Luke Bard 1.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB (save)
Chris Owings breaks the scoreless tie with a two-run jack.#RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/3ZfTobHmbl— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 4, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-5 (10) at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 1-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K
DH Austin Wells 3-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, throwing error
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
SS Jesus Bastidas 1-5, 2 K, 1 SB, three errors — not his cleanest game on the field
1B Mickey Gasper 1-5, 1 R, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
2B Max Burt 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
Will Warren 3.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K
Shawn Semple 1.1 IP, 0 R
Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB
Aaron McGarity 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Matt Minnick 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER (loss)
Burt Pereira Wells— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 5, 2022
The Patriots take a 2-1 lead, highlighted by Everson Pereira's ninth total triple of the season! pic.twitter.com/NDD5qkPxui
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-6 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, 1 BB, fielding error
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4
DH Tyler Hardman 2-3, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4
RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 SB
LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 1 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 1 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 3B, 1 K
Juan Carela 4.2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K (loss)
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Trevor Holloway 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K — nifty grab on the mound
Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
A big triple out of Torrealba, but he is left stranded as we head to the 9th . pic.twitter.com/Cc4KMZSAe1— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 4, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-7 (7) and L, 4-5 (8) vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Game 1:
CF Spencer Jones 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4
DH Antonio Gomez 0-3
1B Anthony Garcia 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
C Ben Rice 1-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Brett Barrera 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Christopher Familia 0-3, 1 K
Zach Messinger 4.2 IP, 5 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 K (loss)
Nick Paciorek 0.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR
Eric Rayzelman 0.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Kris Bow 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Game 2:
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 R
SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, throwing error — 20th error this year
C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 2 RBI, 2 K
1B Ben Rice 0-4, 1 K
2B Brett Barrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 1-3, 1 K
DH Beau Brewer 1-3
RF Raimfer Salinas 3-3, 1 R
Yorlin Calderon 5 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 4 K, 1 HR
Osiel Rodriguez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (hold)
Kevin Stevens 0.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (blown save)
Shaine McNeely 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (loss)
