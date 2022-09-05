Yankees prospects: Errors doom several levels of the minors

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Syracuse Mets

SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB — three games in Triple-A, three games with a hit

CF Tyler Wade 0-4, 1 K

DH Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

C Ben Rortvedt 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

1B Ronald Guzmán 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R

3B Armando Alvarez 1-4

RF Blake Perkins 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Chris Owings 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

LF Matt Pita 1-4, 1 K, 1 CS



Zach Greene 3 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

José Mujica 2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 K

Michael Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K (win)

Luke Bard 1.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB (save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-5 (10) at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K

CF Everson Pereira 1-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K

DH Austin Wells 3-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, throwing error

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K

SS Jesus Bastidas 1-5, 2 K, 1 SB, three errors — not his cleanest game on the field

1B Mickey Gasper 1-5, 1 R, 2 K

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

2B Max Burt 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB



Will Warren 3.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Shawn Semple 1.1 IP, 0 R

Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB

Aaron McGarity 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Matt Minnick 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER (loss)

Burt Pereira Wells



The Patriots take a 2-1 lead, highlighted by Everson Pereira's ninth total triple of the season! pic.twitter.com/NDD5qkPxui — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 5, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-6 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, 1 BB, fielding error

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4

DH Tyler Hardman 2-3, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4

RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 SB

LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 1 K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 K

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 1 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 3B, 1 K



Juan Carela 4.2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K (loss)

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Trevor Holloway 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K — nifty grab on the mound

Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

A big triple out of Torrealba, but he is left stranded as we head to the 9th . pic.twitter.com/Cc4KMZSAe1 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 4, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-7 (7) and L, 4-5 (8) vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

Game 1:

CF Spencer Jones 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4

DH Antonio Gomez 0-3

1B Anthony Garcia 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

C Ben Rice 1-2, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Brett Barrera 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 K

RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Christopher Familia 0-3, 1 K



Zach Messinger 4.2 IP, 5 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 K (loss)

Nick Paciorek 0.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR

Eric Rayzelman 0.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Kris Bow 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Game 2:

CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 R

SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, throwing error — 20th error this year

C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 2 RBI, 2 K

1B Ben Rice 0-4, 1 K

2B Brett Barrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K

LF Christopher Familia 1-3, 1 K

DH Beau Brewer 1-3

RF Raimfer Salinas 3-3, 1 R



Yorlin Calderon 5 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 4 K, 1 HR

Osiel Rodriguez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (hold)

Kevin Stevens 0.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (blown save)

Shaine McNeely 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (loss)