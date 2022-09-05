Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/5/22

The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario last night, something they’ve been consistently doing for the last month or so. Instead of allowing the Rays to sweep them out of the Trop and blow open the division race, they salvaged a game to hold the line at five games. Instead of careening off of a cliff, they’re simply puttering alongside the edge with the gas tank nearing E.

Aaron Judge was half of the offense again, making his historic home run race also an intricately crucial part of the team’s ability to win games. We’ll check out where he stands compared to some of the other great single-season campaigns, and Jake will recap what went down around the league. Peter has a preview of what to expect pitching-wise for the Yankees’ next opponent in the Twins, and I’ll be around after the game to open up the mailbag for more questions.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. What wins out this week, the Yankees’ current struggles or their history against the Twins?

2. What’s the closest division race right now?