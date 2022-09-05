Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The brief glimpse of hope near the end of August has already sputtered out on this team. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario of getting swept by the Rays, but have otherwise put themselves in prime position to hand away the division that they’ve had in their back pocket since May. Their upcoming homestand will be crucial to seeing if they’ll be playing from behind for the final weeks of the year or if they can prevent a full-blown crash and burn.

The problem with the team is clear — outside of Aaron Judge, the offense is doing next to nothing. A few players are trying to work through injuries, others are trying to find a groove after rehabbing from injury, and others have been black holes in the lineup all year. The team has already played their cards in calling up a pair of infield prospects, so is there anything else they can do to the roster itself? Are there adjustments that the coaching staff can find, or is it truly just up to the players to perform better? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of September 8th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.