Yankees Social Media Spotlight: A-Rod jokes about comeback

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

An A-Rod comeback?

The soon-to-retire Albert Pujols is chasing 700 career home runs and after belting No. 695 today, he currently sits just one behind Alex Rodriguez’s career total of 696 (fourth on the all-time list). A-Rod took to social media to make a video joking about whether or not he should come back to the league and race Pujols to 700. Perhaps the Yankees could use his bat.

You tell me ... should I make a comeback? #RaceTo700 pic.twitter.com/0GTfApOjGR — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) September 1, 2022

Death, taxes, Aaron Judge bombs

Speaking of homers, we’re watching Aaron Judge chase history as well, as he’s nine homers away from breaking Roger Maris’ American League home run record. Every time he comes to the plate, everyone watching expects him to hit one very, very far away from home plate — even his former teammate, CC Sabathia, who tweets about almost every single Judge bomb.

50 ‍⚖️ — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 30, 2022

Death, taxes, ‍⚖️ — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 31, 2022

‍⚖️ — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) September 4, 2022

Nick Swisher ready for college football

The college football season began this weekend and Nick Swisher was pumped. The former Yankees outfielder not only grew up in Ohio, but also played college baseball at Ohio State for the Buckeyes. To Swish’s delight, OSU won its opener over Notre Dame, 21-10.