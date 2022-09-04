Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/4/22

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Andrew Benintendi was forced to leave Friday’s contest against the Rays after he felt a pop in his wrist following a swing in the third inning. Although the X-rays came back negative, the outfielder officially hits the 10-day IL with wrist inflammation. Benintendi was one of the few producing bats in the Yankees lineup with a 126 wRC+ over his last 26 games. Estevan Florial was called up to take his place on the roster.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: The Yankees lost again, but at least Aaron Judge blasted another home run to give them a fighting chance in the ninth. The solo shot was his 52nd of the year, tying his previous career-high set during his 2017 Rookie of the Year campaign. It also cuts the gap to 61 to single-digits, Judge only nine home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ AL record set in 1961.

New York Times | James Wagner: As Aaron Judge continues to assemble perhaps the greatest walk year in MLB history, whether he will earn $300 million (or more) in free agency hinges on one question: health. The superstar outfielder missed 156 games between 2018 and 2021 to a variety of ailments. Wagner spoke with several experts who weighed in on the impact of larger bodies on injury risk. The answer is complex already, made all the more complicated by the lack of precedent for a player of his age, size, and body type.

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Prior to Saturday’s game against the Rays, the Yankees activated the Scranton shuttle exchanging veteran relievers on the roster. They designated Anthony Banda for assignment following his meltdown on Friday when he allowed three runs without recording an out including a pair of bases-loaded walks. In his place, Ryan Weber earns his fourth call-up to the majors of the season. In three big league appearances, Weber has allowed one run in 7.2 innings including recording his first major league save — one of the three-inning variety — on July 16th.