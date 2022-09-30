New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Lyles

After a day off, the Yankees are set to return home tonight with history still on the mind. In the Yankees’ last game on Wednesday, Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris’ single season franchise/AL record. Starting tonight, he has three more home game to try and make those top spots all his own.

Other than Judge, these last two series mostly represent a chance to prepare for the playoffs for the Yankees. They’ve clinched the division and are basically locked into the No. 2 seed in the AL. Sure, they might want to take a shot at cracking the 100-win mark, needing four more, but tonight’s game isn’t a vitally important one for them. The lineup they’re running out tonight is pretty much a full strength one (with DJ LeMahieu activated from the IL and batting fifth at third base), so they’re not resting people just yet.

On the mound for New York will be Domingo Germán. Last Saturday, he went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits in a win over the Red Sox. He’ll be looking to continue his mostly-solid play in an audition for the playoff roster — almost certainly in the bullpen rather than the rotation.

Meanwhile for the Orioles, this game very much is vitally important to them. Baltimore is just one loss or one Rays win away from being eliminated from Wild Card contention. While them going undefeated and Tampa Bay or Seattle going winless the rest of the way is highly unlikely, the O’s probably won’t want to go down meekly.

In this do-or-die start, they’re giving the ball to Jordan Lyles. In five games against the Yankees this year, Lyles has a 4.71 ERA in 28.2 innings.

Come join us in the game thread as we all root for the chance to see some history tonight!

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Amazon Prime Video, MASN, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

