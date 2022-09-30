Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/30/22

ESPN: DJ LeMahieu is expected to return to the team before tonight’s game against the Orioles after being on the injured list with a toe injury since September 5th. Through 120 games, the infielder is hitting .262 with 12 homers. If LeMahieu has healed enough to capture even a semblance of his first-half form, he could have a huge impact as the Yankees head towards the postseason.

Aaron Boone also mentioned that Giancarlo Stanton will most likely not play the outfield in the playoffs. He missed a month with left Achilles tendinitis, and with superior defensive options anyway, it seems like the team would rather have him work on his swing than his glove.

SI.com | Gary Phillips: Michael King posted an All-Star caliber first half in which he was just about as valuable as then-lockdown closer Clay Holmes. He went down with fractured right elbow after a pitch on July 22nd, and the bullpen has really missed him. There was a fear that King would even need Tommy John surgery that might keep him out of action in 2023 as well, but thankfully, it seems like he has dodged a bullet. Although the nature of his injury initially prevented a through MRI, a recent scan showed no tear whatsoever. King is on track for a normal offseason and should indeed return to the team in time for spring training.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Speaking of the postseason and the roster, the Yankees have some decisions to make as they enter the final seven games of the season. LeMahieu is coming back, but what about Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi? Who should be in the rotation and who should be in the bullpen? My colleague Sam also discussed this yesterday for PSA, so be sure to check out his thoughts.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The Yankees are doing what they can to help their own who are affected by Hurricane Ian. They allowing employees and players to use George M. Steinbrenner Field as shelter, if needed. There have already been more than 200,000 reported power outages in the Tampa Bay area.