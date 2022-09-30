Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/30/22

Sixty-one years ago at Yankee Stadium, Roger Maris set a new standard with his 61st home run of the season. Today — or perhaps tomorrow, on the anniversary — Aaron Judge can leave his mark on the American League and franchise record books by passing Maris with No. 62. I can’t wait. The first man he’ll face tonight will be Orioles righty Jordan Lyles.

Today on the site, I’m taking the opportunity from the offday yesterday by swapping out the typical Judge Home Run Tracker post for a guest post from old friend Matt Provenzano on what he calls the “home run record culture war,” and Madison will cover the Rivalry Roundup. After that, Matt Ferenchick will preview the upcoming series against the Orioles and Dan will take one last look at the Yankees’ minor league system. Later on, Jeff will present the results of the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, Erin will examine what to watch for in the Yankees’ final week of the regular season, and Madison will return to answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Amazon Prime Video, MASN, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Aaron Judge follow his 61st homer from Wednesday by belting No. 62 tonight?

2. How many wins will the Dodgers finish with in 2022?