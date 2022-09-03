 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/3/22

Six Yankees on the hot seat; Injury updates; Peraza could impact postseason race; Montas’ ugly start with Yanks; Marlins wanted Gleyber and Peraza at deadline

By Joe LoGrippo
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The regular season has seen a lot of ups and downs as the Yankees have seen their AL East division lead shrink from 15.5 games to just five after Friday night’s lifeless loss. With bad play comes criticism, especially in New York. Here are six players who are now on the hot seat as we head towards the finish line. One of them, Josh Donaldson, did more than his share of contributing to failure on Friday with multiple errors and ugly at-bats.

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: Oswald Peraza was called up to the majors on Thursday to hopefully provide a spark for the team on both sides of the ball (though that desire only went so far for the Yankees because he didn’t even start in his debut). He was listed as a potential September call up who may have an impact on playoff races. Peraza had a .291/.365/.511 slash line in Triple-A since June 1st with 19 homers on the season.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The Bombers added Frankie Montas at the MLB Trade Deadline, but he hasn’t had the best start to his career in pinstripes. The righty has an ERA over seven in five starts, which is obviously not what the Yankees were looking for. It’s been said that this is a “worst case scenario” for the Yanks and Montas.

NY Post | Jon Heyman: Speaking of the Trade Deadline, the Yankees and Marlins were reportedly in talks for a trade that would have shaken things up quite a bit. New York would have acquired 26-year-old starting pitcher Pablo López and infielder Miguel Rojas in exchange for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza. The belief is the Yankees would have traded Torres, but did not want to deal Peraza. This is all an update of Heyman’s previous report of what the Marlins asked for, as they wanted both of Torres and Peraza.

Lastly, let’s go rapid-fire through some tweets containing recent injury updates on Andrew Benintendi (forced to leave last night’s game after a painful swing), Anthony Rizzo (out with a back injury but not on the IL), and DJ LeMahieu (playing through pain — perhaps unwisely).

Benintendi

Rizzo

LeMahieu

