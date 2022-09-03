Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/3/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The regular season has seen a lot of ups and downs as the Yankees have seen their AL East division lead shrink from 15.5 games to just five after Friday night’s lifeless loss. With bad play comes criticism, especially in New York. Here are six players who are now on the hot seat as we head towards the finish line. One of them, Josh Donaldson, did more than his share of contributing to failure on Friday with multiple errors and ugly at-bats.

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: Oswald Peraza was called up to the majors on Thursday to hopefully provide a spark for the team on both sides of the ball (though that desire only went so far for the Yankees because he didn’t even start in his debut). He was listed as a potential September call up who may have an impact on playoff races. Peraza had a .291/.365/.511 slash line in Triple-A since June 1st with 19 homers on the season.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The Bombers added Frankie Montas at the MLB Trade Deadline, but he hasn’t had the best start to his career in pinstripes. The righty has an ERA over seven in five starts, which is obviously not what the Yankees were looking for. It’s been said that this is a “worst case scenario” for the Yanks and Montas.

NY Post | Jon Heyman: Speaking of the Trade Deadline, the Yankees and Marlins were reportedly in talks for a trade that would have shaken things up quite a bit. New York would have acquired 26-year-old starting pitcher Pablo López and infielder Miguel Rojas in exchange for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza. The belief is the Yankees would have traded Torres, but did not want to deal Peraza. This is all an update of Heyman’s previous report of what the Marlins asked for, as they wanted both of Torres and Peraza.

Lastly, let’s go rapid-fire through some tweets containing recent injury updates on Andrew Benintendi (forced to leave last night’s game after a painful swing), Anthony Rizzo (out with a back injury but not on the IL), and DJ LeMahieu (playing through pain — perhaps unwisely).

Benintendi

X-rays on the right wrist of OF Andrew Benintendi were negative and he will undergo an MRI tomorrow. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 3, 2022

Andrew Benintendi felt “a pop” in his wrist and is experiencing numbness in his fingers, Aaron Boone said. MRI tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 3, 2022

Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo had an epidural. Boone says he hopes Rizzo could return by Tuesday. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 2, 2022

LeMahieu