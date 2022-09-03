Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/3/22

The New York Yankees are a garbage team right now that is playing like garbage. It’s bleak and I had to write a lot of words about them last night, so: pass!

Today on the site, we’ll check in on how the home run kings fared through Game 132, Madison will peruse an ominous rivalry roundup, and Andrés will explore Dillon Lawson’s tall task of fixing the horrible Yankees’ offense. Later on, Jeff will look into the Yankees’ opponents’ remaining strength of schedule, Chris will take a step back and praise baseball as the ultimate game of second chances for the Nestors of the world, and Esteban will point out what Clay Holmes has done to regain his early-season form.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. How many runs will the Yankees score today? (Setting the bar high today.)

2. Which MLB contender without a current playoff spot is your pick to reach October with a strong finale? Pick from the Orioles, Twins, White Sox, and Brewers.