Yankees prospects: Luis Severino throws rainy rehab outing

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 2-1 vs. Syracuse Mets

SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, 2 K — modest Triple-A debut, turned a DP too

LF Miguel Andújar 0-4

C Ben Rortvedt 1-4, K

1B Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 2B, K

3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, BB, K

2B Chad Bell 1-4, 2 K

PR Chris Owings 0-0

CF Blake Perkins 1-3, HR, RBI, K, sacrifice

RF Matt Pita 1-4, 2B, K

DH Rob Brantly 2-3, RBI, HBP

Matt Krook 6.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K

Emmanuel Ramirez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR

Jimmy Cordero 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Tyler Duffey 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win) — Scranton debut

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, K

CF Everson Pereira 1-1 — ejected

LF Oliver Dunn 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error

DH Austin Wells 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, BB, K — fun time for 1st triple of 2022

3B Andres Chaparro 0-4, HBP, GIDP

LF-CF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, 2B, RBI

SS Jesus Bastidas 1-4, RBI, K

C Rodolfo Durán 0-3, BB, K

1B Eric Wagaman 1-3, HR, BB, RBI

2B Max Burt 1-3, BB

Randy Vasquez 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR, HBP, WP (win)

Matt Minnick 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K, HBP

Does your catcher hit three-run triples?



Well ours does! Austin Wells clears the bases, as we now lead Binghamton 3-1! pic.twitter.com/N7a5bpQRb2 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 2, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 2B, SF, 2 RBI, 2 SB

SS Trey Sweeney 3-4 — up to a .770 OPS in 98 games at High-A

3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 2 K

DH T.J. Rumfield 0-4, 2 K

CF Grant Richardson 0-4, K

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, BB, 3 K

RF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB

LF Kyle Battle 2-4, 2B, RBI, SB — walk-off hit in the ninth

2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 2B, SB

Edgar Barclay 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K, HBP

Harold Cortijo 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 5 K

Nelson L. Alvarez 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win) — High-A debut

Kyle Battle. Walk-off winner for first-place Renegades. pic.twitter.com/rDCWWiN4df — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 3, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: The Tarpons tried to play a doubleheader against Dunedin, and they couldn’t even finish the first game, which was already a partial makeup of a suspended game from Thursday. They’ll try again tomorrow.

In what little play was completed, Luis Severino did throw two innings while allowing one hit and no runs in a rehab outing as he works his way back to the rotation.