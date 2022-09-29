All rise for the Aaron Judge 61st homer shirt

It might have taken about a week longer than we expected, but Aaron Judge has finally done it. He’s ascended past Babe Ruth and tied Roger Maris with his 61st homer of the 2022 season. The elusive No. 61 arrived in the seventh inning last night against Blue Jays southpaw Tim Mayza, and perhaps fittingly for the likely AL MVP, it gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

Judge’s 61st bomb gave him a share of both the American League and franchise record for homers in a single season. To commemorate Wednesday night’s history, BreakingT has released a new t-shirt for the occasion: “All Rise for 61.” It captures the moment after Judge’s swing, which itself is probably already imprinted on the minds of a generation of Yankees fans. The man has made 2022 one for the record books, and we’ll never forget it.

