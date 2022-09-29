Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 172: An AL East Crown and No. 61

Even as Aaron Judge went quiet for most of the past week since our last podcast, it was a good one for the Yankees. They went a perfect 6-0 on the homestand against the Pirates and Red Sox, rightfully taking care of business against some bad teams, and that put them in prime position to clinch the AL East in a head-to-head showdown at Rogers Centre in Toronto. They fell short on Monday but finally clinched on Tuesday, securing not only the division title but also a first-round bye.

Judge even managed to make the post-clinch Wednesday a special one too, as he snapped his seven-game homerless drought with No. 61. That tied Roger Maris for the most in franchise and American League history. Needless to say, Kunj and I had quite a bit to discuss on the most recent pod, from the Yankees cementing their AL East title to Judge and Maris (and the annoying discourse around it), and what to watch for as the Yankees prepare to craft their playoff roster.

