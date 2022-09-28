 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez powers Somerset, but Scranton eliminated from contention

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from September 27th.

By Jake Devin
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 8-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons

CF Estevan Florial 1-4, 2B, K
SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, 3B, 2 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, RBI
LF Ryan LaMarre 0-4, K
DH Phillip Evans 0-3, 2 K
2B Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K
3B Derek Dietrich 1-3, BB
RF Michael Beltre 0-2, BB, K
C Max McDowell 0-3

Anthony Banda 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K (loss)
Zach Greene 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Miguel Castro 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Tyler Duffey 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Jhony Brito 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Richard Rodriguez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-2 vs. Erie SeaWolves (EAS Championship Series tied 1-1)

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, K
CF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
C Austin Wells 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SB
3B Andres Chaparro 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB
DH Elijah Dunham 2-4, 2 RBI
RF Jeisson Rosario 2-3, 2B, BB
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, RBI, K, SF
1B Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB
LF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 2 K, SB

Yoendrys Gómez 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR(win)
Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Emmanuel Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

