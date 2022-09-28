Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/28/22

There were many moments in the season’s first half that it seemed a division clinching would come far earlier than September 27. There were subsequently a couple brief moments where it seemed the Yankees were in danger of losing the AL East entirely. Ultimately, the Yankees shrugged off their midsummer malaise and took the division for the first time since 2019, and just the second in ten years.

On the site today, Andrés goes over why the Yankees don’t need a capital “C” Closer for October and John looks at Luis Severino’s first two starts off the IL. Also, Jeff takes the temperature of the AL MVP race, and Esteban analyzes what we’ve seen Oswaldo Cabrera, and what his future with the Yankees could hold.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SportsNet, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you rather see the Yankees face Cleveland or an AL East rival in a potential ALDS matchup?

2. Do you think the lackluster playoff races across the league are a one-off, or a sign of the times with the new 12-team playoff format?