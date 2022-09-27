New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. José Berríos

New York gets another chance to seal the deal in the American League East tonight, after falling to the Jays in extra innings on Monday. One win over the Jays and the Yankees are officially AL East champs and can calibrate for the playoffs. But first, they have to win the game.

Jameson Taillon takes the hill for New York tonight, and it will be his job to hold down the Jays lineup. For the year, Jamo is 13-5 with a 3.90 ERA. Against Toronto, the numbers are even better. Tonight is Taillon’s sixth start against the club from the Great White North, and in the previous five, he has pitched to a 2.67 ERA in 27 innings. Taillon has successfully kept the Blue Jays in the yard (two HR allowed) and made them earn their way aboard (only three free passes). If Jamo can keep those trends going tonight, he should be in good shape.

José Berríos gets the start for Toronto, and I suspect the regular season cannot come to a close quickly enough for the Jays’ right-hander. There is a ton of blue ink on his Statcast page, with his 2022 campaign ranking in the 15th percentile or lower in exit velocity, hard-hit rate, xERA, xBA, xSLG, barrel rate, and whiff rate. Additionally, his 1.6HR/9 is the worst HR/9 he has managed since his 2016 rookie campaign, and it is not close. This is Berríos’ fourth start of the season against New York, and he has a 1-1 record and a 4.76 ERA over 17 innings in the previous three.

The Yankees have a couple of bats who seen success against Berríos. Anthony Rizzo is 7-for-19 against the righty, with a couple of dingers. And Aaron Judge is 6-for-18 with a tater of his own. Hopefully those fellas can build on their success against the Toronto hurler. and No. 99 can finally get No. 61.

One more win, Yankees. A victory tonight and the division crown comes back to New York. No one in pinstripes will be satisfied with just a divisional title, but the ultimate goal – another World Series championship – becomes more feasible as division champs rather than as a Wild Card team.

How to watch

Location: Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

First pitch: 7:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Sportsnet, TBS

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / SN 590

Online stream: MLB.tv

