Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/27/22

The Yankees had 10 innings to get it done, but they couldn’t walk away with a win in their series opener against Toronto. Their seven-game win streak is no more, but they still have two tries at clinching the division against their runner up. There’s also the matter of Aaron Judge getting the spotlight every single at-bat he takes, and maybe he will finally get to Roger Maris’ mark — it’s all up for grabs.

Today I’ll start off by catching you up on where Judge stands compared to the rest of the historic home run group, and Josh recaps the lone rivalry game to cover with the Orioles dismantling the Red Sox. After that, Dan looks back at the last week in the minors and John breaks down how the bullpen has been great and bad at the same time. Sam opines on the pressure of the stage Judge is currently on, Kevin looks back to Judge’s 2018 and how it got overshadowed by an unfortunate incident, and Peter looks into how the Yankees have gotten back on the right path at the right time.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SportsNet, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s been your impression of Oswaldo Cabrera since his callup?

2. Will Luis Severino build back enough arm strength to throw 100 pitches in his first postseason start?