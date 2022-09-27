Yankees Rivalry Recap: Orioles alive for one more day

The Yankees’ AL East clinch party was delayed at least another day, but with a light slate of games across the entire league, Baltimore was the only one of their rivals in action Monday night. Given their playoff hopes lie somewhere between dismal and extinct, and this is likely one of the last times we see the O’s in our daily recap, let’s go long on just how they did against the Red Sox.

We got off with a bang in the night’s only rivalry contest, after Cedric Mullins took the second pitch he saw from starter Connor Seabold deep to put Baltimore up early. The club really never looked back either, putting up four more in the second frame, with Mullins once again the center of the action:

J.D. Martinez went yard to cut the deficit a bit, before a 75 minute rain delay brought things down to a snail’s pace. Once the skies cleared, it was all O’s, as they put up five combined runs in the fifth and sixth, with Anthony Santander and Gunner Henderson both hitting jacks.

Santander added another homer, his 31st, sandwiched with Austin Hays around Rob Refsnyder’s long ball. The O’s poured it on in the second half of the game, walking away with two touchdowns.