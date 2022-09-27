Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/27/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Frankie Montas was the biggest acquisition by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and has been underwhelming to say the least. He had a 6.35 ERA before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ten days after being put on the shelf has yet to resume throwing. I think it’s fair to be concerned that the piece the Yankees got for the playoff rotation won’t be healthy enough to be in the playoffs at all.

ESPN | Marly Rivera: The Yankee bullpen has been built, and rebuilt, on the fly this season as various levels of injury and volatility have pushed players into new or different roles. Out of all that chaos, a bond emerged among the relief corps, solidified by their new firefighter award — an FDNY fire helmet bestowed by veteran Zack Britton when a pitcher puts out a major fire en route to a Yankee victory.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Don’t confuse him for Cal Ripken Jr., but Aaron Judge entered play Monday night on a streak of 46 straight starts. Aaron Boone has used the DH slot to give him half-days off, and the rain delay Sunday night also got him off his feet for a little as well. With ten games to go in the season, you have to imagine that, once he gets past Roger Maris, he’ll be given a day or two off to get ready for October.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: I love Harrison Bader, and he’s made it really easy to root for him since getting into the Yankee lineup. His in-game interview on Sunday night was a highlight of the ESPN broadcast, and in all five games he’s played in ahead of Monday, he’s been able to make some kind of impact. He may not present the elite-level offense we sometimes see from center fielders, but his speed and defense allow him to make plays other Yankees can’t, and its been fun to watch.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Sunday was a rain shortened affair, but ESPN reportedly fought tooth and nail to wait it out. Both the Yankees and Red Sox petitioned to have the game called after more than 90 minutes of rainfall, the network resisted, wanting their last chance of the year to cover Aaron Judge’s potential 61st home run. It was only after manager Aaron Boone promised to take Judge out of a resumed game that ESPN finally relented and let teams travel to their Monday destinations.