VOTE: Aaron Judge’s homers and the fourth playoff starter

At the beginning of September with Aaron Judge clubbing long balls left and right, we asked Yankees fans to weigh in on how many homers he would ultimately hit in 2022. The option that won the plurality of votes was “62-63” at 44 percent, with “64-65” coming in at 27 percent and none of the others receiving more than 15. As of the time of writing, Judge sits on 60 bombs with 10 games remaining, so it’s time for an updated prediction. Make your voices heard!

Meanwhile, the Yankees are a win over the Blue Jays away from clinching both the AL East and a first-round bye into the American League Division Series. In the best-of-three, a Game 4 starter is not always needed, but more than often than not, he will be deployed (and if the Yankees advance, then they’ll absolutely need one in the ALCS and beyond). Your mileage may vary on the specific order, but the first three starters will almost certainly be Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino.

So who should the fourth be? Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán stand out as current starting options, and while Aaron Boone has indicated that currently-IL’d trade deadline addition Frankie Montas is unlikely to be a regular starter again in time, Boone did say that an opener situation was possible. Vote in the poll below.