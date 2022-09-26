Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The season is nearing its end, with one homestand remaining in the regular season flanked by a pair of road trips. The Yankees are still on pace to be one of the top two teams in the AL, and can in fact wrap up the AL East with a single win this week against Toronto. Aaron Judge is also just a homer away from history still, sitting on 60 long balls after four uneventful games against Boston.

It’s almost assured that both of these events will happen, it’s just a matter of when not if. Once both milestones are reached (and Judge hits one more to take sole possession of the record), it will just be a matter of staying healthy and lining up the ideal playoff rotation. A lot is still not set in stone — for instance, with Gerrit Cole’s propensity to give up big innings, is there a world where he isn’t the Game 1 starter? Are the rumblings of Aroldis Chapman getting DFA’d going to be fulfilled, and what would it mean for the player and the team? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of September 29th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.