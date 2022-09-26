Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/26/22

Is it a bummer that Aaron Judge couldn’t homer in the final five games of the homestand after belting No. 60 on Tuesday? Yeah, a bit. But let me tell ya, a seven-game winning streak en route to a hopeful division title clinch in Toronto is a helluva salve.

Today on the site, I’ll check in on Aaron Judge’s Game-152 home run pace, Jake will review the most notable American League action from Sunday, and I’ll preview the upcoming series in Toronto. Later on, Josh will muse on the potential end of the Aroldis Chapman Era given the news that the Yankees are considering a DFA, Dan will present his penultimate weekly minor league recap, Chris will consider Domingo Germán’s playoff role, and Madison will put out the call for your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SportsNet, TVA Sports, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees clinch the division tonight? Or are you thinking tomorrow?

2. Were you surprised to see the Guardians be the team to come out of the AL Central?