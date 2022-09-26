Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/26/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Well, it finally happened. Years after Brian Cashman balked when Pittsburgh demanded a package including Miguel Andújar in exchange for Gerrit Cole, the starting pitcher is on the Yankees and the third baseman/outfielder is on the Pirates. After the Yankees designated Andújar for assignment in order to clear a 40-man roster spot for Zack Britton, the Pirates claimed him on waivers, adding to their small army of former Yankees (Ben Gamel, Diego Castillo, Greg Allen, Roansy Contreras, Manny Bañuelos, and Miguel Yajure).

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Speaking of players designated for assignment, reports indicate that that the Yankees have considered DFAing longtime closer Aroldis Chapman. The left-hander lost his closer’s job back in May, has been dealing with mechanical issues and injuries all season, will be a free agent this winter, and is not in the Yankees’ future plans. With all this in mind, if the Yankees do not believe he cannot be relied on in October, then cutting him loose now if they need the roster spot is fairly painless.

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal (sub req’d): While our attention here at Pinstripe Alley has primarily been on Aaron Judge’s home run chase, he wasn’t the only one chasing a milestone this week. On Friday night, Cardinals DH Albert Pujols became just the fourth player to hit 700 home runs in his career. Obviously, this milestone would have been significant no matter what uniform the legendary hitter was wearing, but the fact that it came in Cardinals uniform, after a decade-long breakup, made it all the more sweeter.

And it is a lesson to the Yankees, who are dealing with their own “Albert Pujols” situation this offseason. While Rosenthal acknowledges there are numerous reasons that Judge and the Yankees could part ways after the season, all of which are valid, in the end, “The value to him staying in pinstripes is incalculable. For Judge. And for the Yankees.”

New York Times | Gerald Eskenazi: For as much attention as we give to stats and numbers, baseball at its heart is about stories. Although Ron Blomberg is known most of all for being the first designated hitter in Major League history, for one New York Times writer, he’s tied forever and always to Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. This year, Gerald Eskenazi reflects on one moment more than four days ago, when Bloomberg drove in the winning run right before the holy day began at sunset.

I encourage you, no matter your religious affiliation, to take a few minutes and give this one a read.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Yankees legend and current Marlins manager Don Mattingly announced yesterday that he will not return to Miami for the 2023 season. As part of a joint press release with the organization that indicated it was a mutual decision, Mattingly said that “all parties agreed that it was time for a new voice” after seven seasons. According to reports, although he’s not retiring, he will be taking a break from managing for at least next season.