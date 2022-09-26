Yankees prospects: Matt Krook sets new Scranton record for strikeouts

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 3-1 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs
CF Estevan Florial 1-5, BB, RBI, 2 K, 2 SB
2B Chris Owings 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, 2 BB
LF Ryan LaMarre 2-4, 2 2B, HBP, K, GIDP
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-5, 2B, RBI
3B Armando Alvarez 1-5, K
SS Tyler Wade 0-2, 3 BB, RBI, 2 SB — day off for Anthony Volpe
DH Rob Brantly 1-5, 2B, 3 K
RF Michael Beltre 1-3, 2 BB, K, 2 SB
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HBP
Tyler Duffey 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Matt Krook 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — normal starter set new Scranton record for strikeouts in one season with 155
Jhony Brito 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Richard Rodríguez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Jimmy Cordero 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (save)
The RailRiders have a new single-season strikeout leader. With 153 strikeouts, Matt Krook passed the record set in 1997 by Carlton Lower. #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/fpS49Wy5mI— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 25, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Off-day
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
