Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Famous names, old friends salute Judge’s 60th homer

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Celebrating 60

Aaron Judge has gotten everyone’s attention. Fans, former teammates, and even Adam Sandler. Homer after homer, more and more people are turning in as he sits on the cusp of history, the AL MVP Award, and the AL Triple Crown.

We love you pal. You’re incredible. We are all having the best time watching you. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Rl3PD3WBql — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 20, 2022

People really trying to convince me this guy isn’t the mvp… how sway?? pic.twitter.com/aFqc2onJjw — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) September 21, 2022

CC and Didi comment on Judge’s 60th

When Judge hit his 50th homer of the season back in 2017, the Yankees tweeted a photo of Didi Gregorius and Judge in the dugout. They made a joke saying that Judge should call Didi when he hits 60. Well, he did hit 60 — and Didi tweeted about it.

Hahahahaha

My phone is not ringing yet

But congrats big man @TheJudge44 ‍⚖️ finish strong …. #MVP year — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) September 21, 2022

Another former teammate of Judge, CC Sabathia, recently said that Shohei Ohtani should be the AL MVP. As expected, he took some heat for that comment — especially from Yankees fans. But, it seems like he has a deal with them now.

Alright alright Yankees fans, we have a deal pic.twitter.com/Fh9YwQKEv0 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) September 22, 2022

Derek Jeter congratulates Albert Pujols

A lot of attention has been on Judge and his single-season home run pace, Albert Pujols has also been getting a ton of eyes on him as he approached 700 career homers. He accomplished that feat on Friday, and the former Yankees captain offered his congratulations to the future Hall of Famer.