Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/25/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Zack Britton had an ugly return to the mound on Saturday, walking three and being charged with a run, but ultimately this was an appearance about process, not results. His velocity was up compared to his Triple-A rehab outing, and the lefty seemed optimistic he’ll be able to refine his command in time to be a weapon come October.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: DJ LeMahieu took a few groundballs and took light batting practice on Friday, but is still unable to play for the Yankees as he deals with a toe injury. It’s been two weeks since the superutility man went down, and with just 11 games left in the season, it’s an open question whether he’ll make it back before the postseason begins.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Friday night, Gerrit Cole did something he had never done in his MLB career before — getting ejected for arguing Brian Knight’s strike zone after a non-call strike three led to a game-tying home run. Cole’s night would have likely been over regardless, but the ejection had him reflecting on his own competitive nature, chalking up the hullaballoo to being in the heat of a big game against the team’s rival.

New York Daily News | Bob Raissman: Much will be made of Aaron Judge’s potential impact on future Yankee teams’ payroll, but an equally important conversation from the other side is Judge’s impact on Yankee revenues. He’s well-known as the face of baseball, routinely posting the best selling jersey in the game, and is a real ratings draw for both the RSN and radio audiences. We’ll focus on term and AAV, but that’s only one part of the value Judge brings to keeping him in the Bronx.