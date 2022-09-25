Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/25/22

Aaron Judge got some pitches to hit yesterday, but was unable again to put number 61 on the board. The weight of the chase grows a bit heavier with each passing day, but the fact that the Yankees are rolling surely eases the burden a bit on the slugger. The Yankees can secure a sweep of the rival Red Sox today on Sunday Night Baseball, and Judge will get another shot at history.

On the site today, Matt goes through Yankee history to find the game in which they managed to win with the lowest team OPS, Jesse wonders about the nature of fan favorite players, and Estevão analyzes what we can expect from Giancarlo Stanton after his prolonged second-half slump.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Red Sox challenge Aaron Judge again today, or retreat to their cowardly ways of earlier in the series?

2. Who should start Game One of a playoff series for the Yankees?