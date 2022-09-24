New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Domingo Germán vs. Nick Pivetta

This series has been closer than I think we’d all like for a first-place team taking on a last-place team, but after back-to-back 5-4 wins over the Red Sox, the Yankees can lock down a series win in this four-game set today. The Sox have clearly taken these games seriously as they attempt to play postseason spoiler, so expect more of that today.

Domingo Germán gets the ball, looking to continue his solid run of pitching. He’s made nine starts since August 1st, with a 2.34 ERA that will play in any rotation. His FIP over that span is more than a full run higher, but he’s done a good job of controlling contact quality, somewhat mitigating the risks of putting as many men on for free as he does. Germán’s only other start against Boston came at Fenway on August 12th, when he worked six innings of one-run ball, and we’d certainly take that again today.

Nick Pivetta has battled consistency all year, seeing his strikeout rate decline and walk rate increase over last year, but without the repeatable ability to manage contact that Germán has shown. The two pitchers are actually fairly similar in their approach, with contact quality being the biggest difference in their seasons so far. Pivetta’s 4.35 ERA and 4.21 FIP present a good opportunity for the Yankees to get out ahead early.

I get the feeling that Aaron Judge is feeling some of the pressure inherent with a 60 home run season, so we’ll just say that we hope he hits 61 today but if he doesn’t, we all still love him.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, NESN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

