Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/24/22

Much was made about how the Red Sox were going to attack Aaron Judge in this series, and while it didn’t materialize in the first game Rich Hill and company did give him some opportunities to play out his at-bats. Judge wasn’t able to get the better of them for once, earning a single in his last at-bat of the night but otherwise staying quiet, but fortunately the rest of the offense was alive and did enough to secure the win. The team is quietly on a roll again, winning five straight and 13 of 19 in September after their truly terrible August — perhaps peaking at just the right time to enter the postseason red-hot again.

Whether that’s the case or not will be determined in a few weeks, but until then the Yankees have to handle what’s right in front of them, and a series win is on the table this afternoon. Before the game kicks off, Andrew will catch you up on the rest of the AL action and I’ll provide the latest Judge home run pace. John shares some of his thoughts on the potential for history today as he prepares to be in the Stadium to witness it, Esteban praises Harrison Bader’s immediately noticeable defensive prowess, and Estevão goes over the latest MLB poll. Afterwards, Kevin reflects on Judge’s 2018 injury and the trajectory he’s been on ever since.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market, only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Where is your confidence level with Gerrit Cole at currently?

2. How likely is it that the Yankees reach 100 wins?