New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.

Gerrit Cole faces a stern test, as he hasn’t exactly been lights-out against the Red Sox in his Yankees career. Granted, much of that damage has come pitching at Fenway, but a 4.67 ERA and 4.59 FIP in nine starts overall against Boston as a Yankee is far from ideal. He’s coming off back-to-back starts allowing four runs, albeit while also racking up double-digit strikeouts in three of his last five outings. In 30 starts, Cole is 12-7 with a 3.41 ERA (114 ERA+), 3.39 FIP, and an AL-high 29 home runs allowed, but also leads MLB with 236 strikeouts in 182.1 innings, just 12 punchouts from equaling Ron Guidry’s single-season franchise record of 248 set in his 1978 Cy Young campaign.

Rich Hill continues to be an effective starter even at 42 years old. The ageless wonder has dominated the Yankees in recent years and didn’t allow a run in either of his previous two starts against New York totaling 11.2 innings. The southpaw has missed significant time to injury this season, but has actually improved his walk and home run rates from last season. In 23 starts, Hill is 7-7 with a 4.70 ERA (89 ERA+), 3.92 FIP, and 90 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.

The Yankees make three changes to the lineup that walked off Boston, 5-4, last night to secure a place in the postseason. Aaron Hicks plays left field replacing Harrison Bader in the outfield, moving Judge to center and Oswaldo Cabrera to right. Marwin Gonzalez gives Anthony Rizzo the evening off at first base while Jose Trevino replaces Kyle Higashioka behind the plate. Judge is 2-for-4 with a double in his career against Hill — hopefully he hits a ball a bit farther tonight.

The Red Sox meanwhile make two substitutions from last night’s lineup. Old friend Rob Refsnyder plays center field, moving Kiké Hernández to second, Yu Chang to shortstop, and Xander Bogaerts to the bench. Reese McGuire, who hit a three-run pinch-hit home run in the seventh last night, takes over catching duties from Connor Wong. It would behoove Cole to be cautious pitching to Rafael Devers, as the Red Sox third baseman has 6 home runs and 15 RBI in 28 at-bats against the Yankees’ ace.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Apple TV+ (free to watch with signup)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: Apple TV app

