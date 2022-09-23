Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/23/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The Yankees have designated Miguel Andújar for assignment. The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up hasn’t found consistency since that season and after his shoulder injury, and his OPS+ sat at just 72 since the start of 2020. His Yankees tenure is all but over, but this will ultimately benefit Miggy. There will be a team out there that will give him more playing time at the major league level.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The corresponding 40-man move for Andújar is that Zack Britton is officially back! The southpaw out of the bullpen hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Yankees since Aug. 19, 2021, but — like the recently-activated Scott Effross — he will look to make an impact with the team down the stretch and into the postseason. “The reason why I kind of pushed things was because I wanted to pitch this year for this team and help them win,” Britton said. “There’s no benefit for me, personally, other than the fact that maybe I can have an impact on a World Series championship team. It’s really the only goal for me at this stage of my career.”

The bad news was that fellow lefty reliever Wandy Peralta was placed on the injured list, as well. The consistent southpaw is battling a back issue that the Yankees think is minor; the team hopes to have him back for the final series of the regular season.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Andrew Benintendi has been out since September 2 with a wrist injury. He doesn’t think he’ll be back for the regular season, but that seemed to be the plan anyway as he’ll shoot for the postseason. If he doesn’t make it back at all, versatile contributor Oswaldo Cabrera will likely remain in left field for the Yanks.

Baseball America | Brendan Kuty: Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe was named as the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. Through 124 total games, Volpe hit .252/.345/.464 with 20 home runs and 48 stolen bases. “He’s an incredible leader,” Yankees hitting coordinator Joe Migliaccio said. “His teammates respect him. The coaches respect him.”