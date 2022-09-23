Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/23/22

Rats! That’s what I have to say to that stupid fly ball from Aaron Judge in the ninth inning last night, which came just a few feet shy of No. 61. Thankfully, it was a night of celebration regardless, as the Yankees secured a playoff spot on Josh Donaldson’s walk-off single. There’s still the AL East clinch (and hopefully more) to go though, and their magic number fell to six with Toronto’s loss. Keep it going!

Today on the site, I’ll check in with Judge’s fellow royalty among the single-season home run kings, Matt will tackle the Rivalry Roundup, and he’ll return to break down the most amusing splits of Judge’s ridiculous 2022. Later on, Jeff will explore Donaldson’s September improvements, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Which broadcaster, past or present, do you wish could call Judge’s potential historic homers?

2. Do you think Miguel Andújar will rebound outside of New York, or will he still struggle to hold down a starting role?