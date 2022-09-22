New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael Wacha

After a blowout win to wrap up a quick two-game set against the Pirates, the Yankees are moving on to a new series tonight as the Red Sox come to town.

The big story to watch tonight is obviously still Aaron Judge, who comes into tonight’s game still on 60 home runs for the season, one away from tying Roger Maris’ 61. Like he has been for the past couple games, Judge is back in the leadoff spot tonight, so be sure to tune in as soon as you can.

Beyond Judge, there are still plenty of playoff implications for tonight’s action as well. The Yankees come into tonight’s game with a magic number of eight in the division race. With the Blue Jays and Rays, at 6.5 and 8.5 games back of the Yankees respectively, set to face off and potentially beat up on each other, this series against the Red Sox represents a big chance for the Yankees to lower that magic number even more.

For tonight’s outing, Jameson Taillon is set to get the start for the Yankees. He was merely okay the last time he faced the Red Sox, but the last time he met them at Yankee Stadium, Taillon was good, allowing one run on two hits in six innings back on July 16th.

Besides Judge, it’s a fairly similar lineup to what the Yankees ran out in the two games against the Pirates. Scott Effross and Zack Britton will be active in the bullpen tonight.

For Boston, Michael Wacha is set to get the start. Wacha has been good in general this season, and he was especially good in his only meeting against the Yankees. Back on August 14th, he threw seven scoreless innings against them at Fenway, allowing just two hits and a walk.

For several reasons, tonight’s game could be a very interesting one. Be sure to join us in the game thread for all the action.

How to Watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:15 pm ET

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

